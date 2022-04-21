German, Spanish and Portuguese leaders slam Marine Le Pen, ‘hope’ French will elect ‘democratic’ candidate

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa slammed French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Thursday in a joint op-ed for Le Monde.

The leaders accused Le Pen of conspiring with anti-democratic forces and mentioned they “hoped” voters would select incumbent President Emmanuel Macron’s imaginative and prescient for France.

“The second round of the French presidential election is not, for us, an election like the others,” Scholz, Sánchez and Costa wrote. “It is the choice between a Democratic candidate, who believes that France is stronger in a powerful and autonomous European Union (EU), and a far-right candidate, who openly sides with those who attack our freedom and our democracy.”

“We need … a France that defends justice and opposes autocrats like [Russian President] Vladimir Putin,” they added, arguing that they “hope” voters select this imaginative and prescient for France.

The assertion comes forward of Sunday’s decisive second spherical of the French presidential election that has pit far-right candidate Le Pen in opposition to Macron for the second time. It additionally follows Wednesday’s highly anticipated debate between the 2 candidates, by which the incumbent got here off as extra convincing to voters, based on a snap poll printed Thursday.

The sitting president is at the moment the pollsters’ clear favorite to win, with Macron at 55 % and Le Pen 10 factors behind at 45 %.

“These types of moral lessons have a rather counterproductive effect on voters, be they sportspeople, millionaire artists or foreign heads of state,” mentioned Philippe Vardon, a National Rally regional councilor and member of the occasion’s nationwide committee. “They all equally know little about the actual lives of French individuals.

“Other European governments support us, and would be very happy to see Marine Le Pen win and take on the project of moving to a ‘Europe of the Nations,’” he added.

Scholz, Sánchez and Costa praised France’s position as a European chief and argued that the nation is strongest when it really works inside the EU, in a uncommon intervention by international leaders in a nationwide election.

Although Le Pen has withdrawn her extra radical proposals to exit the euro and go away the EU, a lot of her program — together with drastic adjustments to the one market — is basically incompatible with the bloc as it currently stands, consultants say.

The nationwide leaders additionally slammed Brexit, arguing that the U.Ok.’s try and “take back control” solely “disrupted Britain’s transport and supply chains, caused a collapse in its foreign trade and [created] inflation rates generally higher than in the eurozone.”

The U.Ok. Foreign Office didn’t instantly reply to POLITICO’s request for remark.