German tourist rescued after falling on mountain in Cape Town | News24

A German vacationer visiting Cape Town needed to be rescued on Sunday morning after falling on Lion’s Head Mountain.

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), the person allegedly fell whereas attempting to retrieve an merchandise dropped by one other hiker.

“He was scrambling down below the trail when he slipped and fell approximately 6m, sustaining injuries to his left leg,” WSAR mentioned in a press release.

A medical staff hiked to the injured vacationer and, thereafter, the Western Cape well being division’s emergency helicopter was requested.

“The patient was hoisted from the scene in a stretcher and flown to a nearby landing zone, where he was transferred to a waiting ambulance. The rescue concluded just before 10:00.”

The spokesperson for the Mountain Club of SA’s search and rescue division, Dean van der Merwe, mentioned it had been a busy weekend for his or her groups throughout the nation.

Van der Merwe mentioned that they had responded to a number of incidents involving hikers, together with a gaggle from Gauteng who had a hiker who obtained dizzy and handed out, in addition to a hiker within the Eastern Cape who obtained caught on a peak throughout some unhealthy climate.

