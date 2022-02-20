German woman marries Indian man at a traditional ceremony in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Watch

Sagar Gurjar is from Ajmer, Rajasthan and in 2015, he went to Germany to get his MBA. In the 12 months 2020, he began working at Deloitte in Germany itself. There, he met Melini in an organization assembly. In the very first assembly itself, Sagar appreciated her. That’s what has now become a wedding between the 2 that has been making headlines.

Sagar proposed to Melini, to which she agreed. It was determined between the 2 that the wedding would happen in India and based on Hindu rituals. The households of each agreed to this, regardless of an preliminary disapproval from Sagar’s mom which was sorted after Melini talked to her.

This Friday, their match was sealed in a very Indian, historically Hindu fashion. The folks on the woman’s facet have adopted Indian customs. The bride, in addition to her relations have been sporting Indian attires. Both the households regarded fairly pleased with this union.

Take a take a look at a snippet from their marriage ceremony ceremony:

The marriage ceremony video of the German girl and the Indian man was posted on Twitter on February 19. So far, the publish by Live Hindustan has gathered greater than 150 likes. It has additionally acquired numerous feedback from individuals who admired this couple.

“Beautiful,” commented a Twitter consumer. “Nice,” posted one other, adopted by a smiling face emoji. Many others took to the feedback part to congratulate the newly-wed couple. Many famous how pretty the ceremony was.

What are your ideas on this love story that is aware of no borders?