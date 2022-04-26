Germany agrees to send heavy weapons to Ukraine after major policy U-turn

The dedication to ship the Gepard anti-aircraft programs was introduced by protection minister Christine Lambrecht throughout a gathering of worldwide protection officers on the Ramstein US Air Force base in Germany on Tuesday.

“We decided yesterday that we will support Ukraine with anti-aircraft systems … which is exactly what Ukraine needs now to secure the airspace from the ground,” Lambrecht stated through the assembly on the base.

This is important as it’s the first time Germany has agreed to supply the sort of heavy weaponry to Ukraine because it fights off the Russian invasion. The Gepard programs have been phased out from energetic responsibility in Germany in 2010.

Germany initially resisted calls to supply weaponry to Kyiv, agreeing solely to supply humanitarian assist and medical tools. That method was in keeping with Germany’s decades-long coverage of not supplying deadly weapons to disaster zone.