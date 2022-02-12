Germany and Austria repatriate 19th-century human remains to Hawaii

Human stays from 5 establishments in Germany and Austria have been handed over to Hawaiian officers.

The Nineteenth-century bones of 58 individuals — often called “iwi kupuna” — will now be repatriated to the US state after official ceremonies.

The skeletons had originally been “stolen” and collected by German naturalist Hermann Otto Finsch around 1880 during a voyage to the South Pacific.

The remains were part of collections that were later taken over in 2011 by the Prussian Cultural Heritage Organisation — the body overseeing Berlin’s museums.

It later emerged that around 40% of the skulls had originated from former overseas territories and discussions about their repatriation have been ongoing since 2017.

“Human remains from colonial contexts have no place in our museums and universities,” Germany’s tradition minister, Claudia Roth, stated an announcement. “Their return must be a priority.”

“We should do our half to make sure that these wounds could be closed – by way of restitution, by way of a constant reappraisal and confrontation with our colonial previous and thru larger worldwide cultural change.”

On Friday, the remains of 32 individuals were formally signed over to a representative of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, a semi-autonomous state agency directed by Native Hawaiians.

Most of the bones are probably several hundred years old and were collected from a beach at Waimanalo on Oahu island. Two more skulls came from an unidentified place in Hawaii, according to the Berlin-based foundation.

The organisation says it will continue to research the provenance of artifacts and return human remains from “colonial contexts” if desired.

“In the Nineteenth century, all people collected human stays for archaeological analysis and all these establishments are actually able to repatriate them,” said Hermann Parzinger, the president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Organisation.

“These are ceremonies, there are prayers, there are speeches, this exhibits how necessary that is,” he told Euronews.

“These aren’t human stays from 1000’s of years in the past, they’ve a genealogical and direct relation to those communities.”

In addition this year, the German body plans to return to Hawaii funerary items that were removed from burial caves around 1885.

Human remains will also be repatriated to Hawaiian representatives this week from the Natural History Museum in Vienna.

“We acknowledge the anguish skilled by our ancestors and take duty for his or her well-being — and thereby our personal — by transporting them residence for reburial,” delegation leader Edward Halealoha Ayau said in a statement.

“In doing this necessary work, we additionally acknowledge and have fun our respective humanity — Germans and Hawaiians collectively — as we write a brand new chapter in our historic relationship as human beings.”