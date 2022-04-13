Germany approves rainbow flags on ministry buildings for LGBT events

Germany says it has authorised elevating the rainbow flag at federal authorities buildings to mark Pride marches or world LGBT+ occasions.

The Interior Ministry confirmed in an announcement on Wednesday that flying the rainbow flag “have to be associated to a concrete date”.

This could include the June 28 anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprisings in New York that helped propel a global LGBT+ movement.

The move is intended to end discussions in Germany about unclear rules and signal acceptance of diversity.

“We are a modern and diverse country,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. “It is high time that we as state institutions also show that more clearly.”

“We want discrimination against people because of their sexual identity to end in all areas of society,” she added. “We want to show solidarity with all those who still experience exclusion.”

Faeser’s decision comes as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition — which took office in December — pursues an agenda of social reforms.

The German government has launched a drive to take away a ban on medical doctors “advertising” abortion companies.

Berlin has additionally moved to legalise the sale of hashish for leisure functions and ease the trail to German or twin citizenship.

Scholz’s authorities additionally desires to scrap 40-year-old laws that requires transsexual individuals to get a psychological evaluation and a courtroom resolution earlier than formally altering gender.