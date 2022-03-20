Germany clinches Qatar energy deal to reduce dependence on Russia

Germany and Qatar have reached a long-term power partnership, a German official mentioned on Sunday, as Europe’s largest economic system seeks to develop into much less depending on Russian power sources.

Russia is the most important provider of gasoline to Germany and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has launched a number of initiatives to reduce Germany’s power dependence on Russia because it invaded its neighbour Ukraine.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani obtained Habeck on Sunday and the 2 mentioned methods to boost bilateral relations, significantly within the power sector, the Emiri court docket mentioned in an announcement on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the German economics ministry in Berlin confirmed {that a} deal had been clinched.

“The companies that have come to Qatar with (Habeck) will now enter into contract negotiations with the Qatari side,” the spokesperson mentioned.

In an announcement, Qatar mentioned that for years it had sought to provide Germany however discussions by no means led to concrete agreements.

Germany has not too long ago introduced plans to construct two LNG terminals.

Qatar mentioned that it agreed with Germany that “their respective commercial entities would re-engage and progress discussions on long term LNG supplies”.

Habeck additionally met Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi in Doha, the place they mentioned power relations and cooperation between Qatar, one of many world’s prime pure gasoline exporters, and Germany and methods to boost them, in response to an announcement from Al-Kaabi.

