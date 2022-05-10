Germany demands justice for Bucha victims

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Ukraine because the highest-ranking German authorities official to go to the nation since Russia’s invasion started on February 24.

Her first cease was within the city of Bucha, close to Kyiv, the place Russian forces are accused of getting dedicated atrocities that Western international locations say had been tantamount to struggle crimes.

Moscow, which has repeatedly denied concentrating on civilians in its invasion of Ukraine, referred to as allegations that its forces executed civilians in Bucha whereas they occupied the city a “monstrous forgery” aimed toward denigrating the military.

Baerbock’s go to got here as Kyiv and Berlin sought to fix ties after wrangling over points resembling Berlin’s reluctance to produce heavy weapons to Ukraine and its earlier assist for dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Touring the city with Ukraine’s common prosecutor, Baerbock mentioned these chargeable for the killings in Bucha ought to face justice.

“That is what we owe to the victims,” she mentioned. “And these victims, you can feel that here very intensely, these victims could have been us.”

Germany has develop into among the many largest provides of arms to Ukraine and has thrown its weight behind robust sanctions on Russia, together with a proposed embargo on shopping for Russian oil.

But ties have been prickly. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had been reluctant to go to Ukraine since Kyiv was unwilling to obtain German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Steinmeier, Scholz’s Social Democrat ally, is unpopular in Kyiv as a result of he’s related there with an earlier German coverage of pursuing shut commerce and different ties with Putin’s Russia.

Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s outspoken ambassador in Berlin, referred to as Scholz’s causes these of an “offended liver sausage”, implying he was behaving like a petulant little one.

Scholz is now planning a visit after he and Steinmeier had been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra additionally travelled to Kyiv with Baerbock on Tuesday, the Dutch Foreign ministry mentioned.