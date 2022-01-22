Germany ‘encouraging Putin’ by refusing to supply weapons: Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday slammed Germany for its refusal to provide weapons to Kyiv, urging Berlin to cease “undermining unity” and “encouraging Vladimir Putin” amid fears of a Russian invasion.

With tens of hundreds of Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting {that a} main battle might get away in Europe.

Ukraine’s calls to Western allies to bolster its protection capabilities have seen the United States, Britain and Baltic states agreed to ship to Kyiv weapons, together with anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.

Kuleba stated on Twitter that Germany’s statements “about the impossibility of supplying defense weapons to Ukraine” didn’t match “the current security situation.”

Ukraine’s minister pressured that “today the unity of the West in relation to Russia is more important than ever.”

“The German partners must stop undermining unity with such words and actions and encouraging (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to launch a new attack on Ukraine,” Kuleba stated.

Ukraine is “grateful” to Germany for the help it has already offered, however its “current statements are disappointing,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht stated that Berlin will ship a subject hospital to Ukraine, whereas as soon as once more rejecting Kyiv’s requires weapons.

Berlin has already delivered respirators to Ukraine and severely injured Ukrainian troopers are at the moment being handled in Bundeswehr hospitals, she instructed Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“Weapons deliveries would not be helpful at the moment – that is the consensus within the government,” Lambrecht stated.

Moscow insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine however has on the similar time laid down a sequence of safety calls for – together with a ban on Ukraine becoming a member of NATO – in alternate for de-escalation.

