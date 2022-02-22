Germany halts certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Following yesterday’s choice by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in Eastern Ukraine’s Donbas space German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has introduced at present (22 February) that he has halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline.

In a tweet the chancellor wrote: “There has been a dramatic change in the situation, and we must now reassess, this will include #NordStream2. I have asked our Economic Affairs Ministry to conduct a new analysis of the security of the energy supply. Under the present circumstances, certification is not possible.”

The transfer has been extensively welcomed. Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko, who supported the sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline stated: “We welcome the choice of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action to withdraw the official evaluation that Nord Stream 2 has no affect on safety of gasoline provide in Germany. We hope that the Federal Ministry will submit a brand new conclusion, which can clearly state that Nord Stream 2 poses a risk to such safety. This would be the foundation for the regulator to reject certification for this gasoline pipeline. Naftogaz offered the related arguments to the German authorities.

“This demonstrates that Germany stands in solidarity with Ukraine, in particular, supporting our position on Nord Stream 2, which we have been communicating to the new government in recent months. Putin’s revisionist imperial policy poses a threat to Ukraine, Europe and the whole world. Nord Stream 2 is one of the elements of this policy and therefore requires an adequate response.”

The improvement was additionally welcomed by different EU leaders.

Former Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev and present Deputy Chairman of Russia’s National Security Council has tweeted to Scholz following his choice, saying: “Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2,000 for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas!”

Foreign ministers are assembly in Paris for a gathering on the Indo-Pacific area and can now maintain a rare Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Minister on the scenario in Ukraine, the place they’ll current their political place on sanctions, as it’s an off-the-cuff assembly no authorized approval will be given to sanctions.

Asked about what this is able to imply for the safety of the EU’s vitality provide, European Commission spokesperson Tim McPhie identified that the pipeline just isn’t but supplying vitality to Europe. McPhie repeated that President von der Leyen has stated that having analysed the scenario the EU is assured that it has an enough provide of gasoline for any disruptive situations the place Russia ought to determine to partially or fully disrupt gasoline provides to the EU.

The spokesperson additionally stated that the Commission President and Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simpson have been in talks with quite a few nations over the course of a number of months to step-up their their provide of LNG gasoline to Europe or pipeline gasoline. The EU can be involved with different worldwide companions, for instance, Japan and Korea about the potential of redirecting contracted LNG cargoes from these nations to Europe.

