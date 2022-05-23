Germany is keen to pursue gas projects with Senegal, says Scholz on first African tour





Scholz kicked off the three-day tour in Senegal, which has billions of cubic metres of gasoline reserves and is anticipated to turn into a significant gasoline producer within the area.

Germany is in search of to scale back its heavy reliance on Russia for gasoline following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. It has initiated talks with the Senegalese authorities about gasoline extraction and liquified pure gasoline, Scholz mentioned.

“It is a matter worth pursuing intensively,” he mentioned at a information convention with Senegalese President Macky Sall, including that progress within the talks was within the two nations widespread curiosity.

Scholz mentioned Germany was additionally eager about Senegalese renewable power tasks. He didn’t present additional particulars.

On Friday, a German authorities official mentioned Germany might assist discover a gasoline subject in Senegal. Sall mentioned Senegal was able to work in the direction of supplying the European market with LNG. He forecast Senegal’s LNG output reaching 2.5 million tonnes subsequent 12 months and 10 million tonnes by 2030. In phrases of gasoline exploration, venture financing and different questions, “all that is open, and we are keen to work with Germany in this context,” Sall mentioned. Ukraine warfare Germany has invited each Senegal, which presently holds the rotating chairmanship of the African Union, and South Africa to attend the G7 summit it’s internet hosting in June as visitor nations. Both nations abstained from voting on a United Nations decision towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a particular navy operation to demilitarize a neighbor it says threatened its safety. Ukraine and its allies say the warfare is an unprovoked act of aggression. S

peaking as African Union chairman, Sall mentioned many African nations didn’t need to take sides on the warfare, whereas condemning the invasion. “Very clearly, we want peace,” he mentioned, “we’re working for a de-escalation, we’re working for a ceasefire, for dialogue … that is the African position.” Sal mentioned he would go to Moscow and Kyiv within the coming weeks. The battle in Ukraine, a significant grains and meals provider, has triggered provide disruptions which have pushed up meals and power costs in Africa. “I expressed to Chancellor Scholz our serious concern about the impact of the war,” Sall mentioned, requesting worldwide assist to minimize the fallout for African nations. Scholz will journey afterward Sunday to Niger, from the place he’ll fly to Johannesburg on Monday night for the ultimate leg of his tour.





