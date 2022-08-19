Germany lowers natural gas tax to ease burden on consumers

Germany will briefly decrease taxes on pure fuel to ease the pressures on clients amid hovering power costs.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned his authorities had determined to decrease the value-added tax on fuel from 19% to 7% till the top of March 2024.

Scholz made the announcement at a information convention in Berlin, someday after he was met with hostile protests close to the capital.

“The rising gas prices are a big burden for many citizens,” Scholz mentioned, including that additional measures can be introduced within the coming weeks.

In addition to rising wholesale costs for pure fuel attributable to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, German customers must pay a brand new surcharge to prop up power corporations scrambling to search out new provides on the worldwide market.

Russia has diminished flows of pure fuel to Germany and different European international locations, and there are fears of extra cutbacks because the climate will get colder and demand will increase.

The ensuing excessive costs are fueling inflation, eroding folks’s spending energy and elevating the potential of a recession.

Scholz mentioned reducing the tax on fuel purchases was a matter of “justice … to ensure that the country remains united during this crisis.”

The measure successfully signifies that the brand new surcharges might be paid for from German authorities coffers.

“Gas is in very short supply at the moment, that’s why prices are high,” mentioned Stefan Kooths of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. “In such a situation, it’s not appropriate to water down price signals through state intervention in the tax rules.”

Kooths mentioned it could have been higher for the German authorities to tax fuel in full and use the revenues to assist those that are hardest hit by rising power costs.

Scholz was confronted late on Wednesday with indignant chants from tons of of protesters throughout a city corridor occasion in Neuruppin, 50 kilometres northwest of Berlin.

German information company DPA reported that the protesters had been organized by the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Left occasion.