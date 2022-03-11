Germany mourns 1974 World Cup hero Grabowski | Inside UEFA

A one-club man, Grabowski wore the Eintracht shirt for 15 years, scoring 151 objectives in 555 appearances, and ended his lively profession in 1980, the 12 months that Frankfurt received the UEFA Cup.

A midfielder who was an excellent playmaker at membership degree, he was usually used on the wing for West Germany. He performed 44 occasions for the nationwide staff between 1966 and 1974, scoring 5 objectives.





Jürgen Grabowski performed for Eintracht Frankfurt for 15 years and made 44 appearances for West GermanyPA Images through Getty Images

Grabowski was a part of the German squad of their victorious UEFA EURO 1972 marketing campaign, and – on his thirtieth birthday – he helped his nation win the ultimate of the 1974 FIFA World Cup on residence soil.

Decisive World Cup last function

Grabowski’s former staff mates cited his work ethic and willpower as “decisive” within the Germans’ comeback from behind to beat the Netherlands 2-1 within the last in Munich. He was instrumental in beginning the transfer that led to Gerd Müller’s winner.

Paying tribute to Grabowski, former German captain Franz Beckenbauer mentioned: “He was a wonderful person and a great footballer. He was enormously important for the national team.”

Karl-Heinz Körbel, who performed alongside Grabowski at Frankfurt for a few years, added: “This is a shock, and it is difficult to deal with. I have lost a friend. He was part of my life since 1972 and always supported me. This is a huge loss for Eintracht Frankfurt. ‘Grabi’ was a major influence for the club with his playing style and personality. Rest in peace.”