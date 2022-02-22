Germany moves to halt pipeline approval over Ukraine tensions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz introduced that he has ordered the withdrawal of a key doc wanted for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“The situation today looks fundamentally different,” Scholz stated at a press convention, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist-held areas in Ukraine as unbiased.

He requested the federal government to withdraw a key report linked to the pipeline’s certification.

“It sounds a bit technocratic but this is the first necessary step to make sure that the pipeline cannot be certified at this time,” Scholz stated.

The pipeline, which connects Russia to Germany by means of the Baltic Sea, was accomplished final summer season however the German regulator postponed its certification, demanding the German operator be domiciled in Germany.

Both Kyiv and Washington have criticised the pipeline, arguing that it supplies Russia with an extra instrument to strain Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden had beforehand stated that if Russia invaded Ukraine, “then there will no longer be Nord Steam 2”.

There had additionally been considerations that Russia was withholding pure gasoline from Europe to push for Nord Stream 2’s approval, with Russian officers stating that the pipeline would ease hovering power prices in Europe.

“Germany’s decision to stop the certification process of Nord Stream 2 does not imply that Russia will now necessarily send even lower volumes of gas to the country and, overall, to Europe,” stated Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow on the Brussels-based assume tank Bruegel.

“If Russia reacts to this decision by halting gas supplies, that would be a deliberate political decision, certainly not grounded in physical infrastructure considerations.”

The German authorities stated earlier this month that gas reserves within the nation had fallen to worrying ranges amid the power disaster.