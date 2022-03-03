Germany mulls supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine: Source

Germany is contemplating supplying 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine because it seeks to defend itself in opposition to an invasion by Russia, a authorities supply stated on Thursday.

German information company DPA reported earlier that the financial system ministry had accredited supplying the Soviet-made Strela missiles, a part of the inventories of the previous German Democratic Republic’s military.

A supply informed Reuters that the Federal Security Council had but to approve the transfer. “The missiles are ready to be transported,” the supply stated.

That would come on prime of 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles that Germany stated on Saturday it could provide to Ukraine, in a shift of coverage after Russia invaded its neighbor.

