Germany must support Ukraine without endangering its own security: Minister

Germany should do every part in its energy to assist Ukraine win the struggle towards Russia however with out endangering its personal safety and NATO’s protection functionality, Finance Minister Christian Lindner mentioned on Saturday.

“We must do everything in our power to help Ukraine win, but the limit of the ethical responsibility is endangering our own security and endangering the defense capability of NATO territory,” Lindner mentioned in a celebration convention speech in Berlin.

“But what is possible .. must be undertaken pragmatically and quickly, together with our European partners,” he mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lindner mentioned he was in favor of supporting Ukraine with heavy weapons, however that Germany should not develop into a celebration to the struggle.

“Ukraine needs military support, and in order to be victorious, it also needs heavy weapons,” Lindner added.

He rejected criticism aimed toward Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the federal government’s obvious reluctance to ship heavy battlefield weapons, equivalent to tanks and howitzers.

“Olaf Scholz is a responsible leader who weighs things up carefully and makes decisions on this basis,” Lindner mentioned.

A day earlier, when requested about Germany’s failure to ship heavy weapons to Ukraine, Scholz mentioned NATO should keep away from a direct navy confrontation with Russia that might result in a 3rd world struggle.

Read extra:

France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine

Germany to backfill East European heavy weapons for Ukraine

Biden announces new pledge of $800 mln in military aid for Ukraine