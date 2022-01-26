Germany offers Ukraine helmets, Kyiv’s Klitschko ‘speechless’

Germany will provide 5,000 army helmets to Ukraine to assist defend towards a doable Russian invasion, it mentioned on Wednesday – a proposal Kyiv mayor and former world champion boxer Vitali Klitschko dismissed as “a joke” that left him “speechless.”

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht mentioned Berlin, which has confronted rising criticism of its refusal to produce arms to Ukraine as different Western nations have accomplished, was responding to a request from the federal government in Kyiv.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I received a letter from the Ukrainian embassy, requesting support with military equipment, helmets to be precise,” she advised reporters. “We will supply Ukraine with 5,000 helmets as a clear signal: We are at your side.”

Russia has massed tens of 1000’s of troops close to its border with Ukraine however denies planning to assault its neighbor.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin Andriy Melnyk mentioned the “symbolic gesture” was welcome however insufficient as his nation wants gear for tons of of 1000’s of troopers, of which helmets are usually not essentially the most urgently wanted half.

“We are glad that we can see at least the beginning of a change in thinking,” he advised Reuters. “However, what we need the most are defensive weapons.”

While the United States and Britain have began sending extra arms to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dominated out sending “lethal weapons” for historic causes.

“This is exactly how we will continue to work in this conflict. We are working towards reaching a peaceful solution to this conflict in the middle of Europe,” Lambrecht mentioned.

At the weekend, the protection minister had mentioned Germany would additionally provide a subject hospital to Ukraine.

But Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion who lived for years in Germany and is now mayor of the Ukrainian capital, was unimpressed with Wednesday’s supply.

“The behavior of the German government leaves me speechless. The defense ministry apparently hasn’t realized that we are confronted with perfectly equipped Russian forces that can start another invasion of Ukraine at any time,” he advised Germany’s largest tabloid Bild.

“What kind of support will Germany send next?” he joked. “Pillows?”

Read extra: Nord Stream 2 ‘unrelated’ to Ukraine conflict: German minister