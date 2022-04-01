Germany okays sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Germany has accepted the supply to Ukraine of a number of dozen infantry combating automobiles (IFVs) that initially belonged to the previous communist East Germany amid criticism that Berlin is just not sending sufficient army support to Kyiv.

Berlin has given the inexperienced gentle for 56 automobiles of the kind PbV-501 to be handed on from a Czech firm to Kyiv, a spokesman for the protection ministry mentioned on Friday.

He was responding to requests for affirmation of a media report that mentioned 58 automobiles armed with canons and machine weapons have been to be equipped to Ukraine.

Berlin handed the IFVs on to Sweden on the finish of the Nineties, which later bought them to a Czech firm that now goals to promote them to Kyiv, in line with Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Countries aiming to go on German weapons exports want to use for approval in Berlin first.

