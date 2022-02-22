Germany pulls plug on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Germany is pulling the plug on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline in gentle of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated.

The undersea pipeline, meant to ferry pure gasoline instantly from Russia to northern Germany, is owned by a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Gazprom. Berlin has beforehand been reluctant to impose sanctions that might have an effect on Nord Stream 2.

But at a press convention Tuesday, Scholz stated that “the situation today is fundamentally different and therefore, in light of recent events, we must also reassess this situation … also with regard to Nord Stream 2.”

He continued: “Today, I asked the economy ministry to withdraw the existing report on the analysis of supply security” submitted to Germany’s power regulator. That binding opinion from October final 12 months said that the pipeline posed no safety of provide threats.

“This sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so that no certification of the pipeline can now take place,” he added. “And without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot go into operation.”

Laurenz Gerkhe and America Hernandez contributed reporting.