Germany, Qatar at odds over terms in talks on LNG supply deal: Sources

Germany and Qatar have hit difficulties in talks over long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) provide offers amid variations over key circumstances, together with the length of any contract, three individuals accustomed to the discussions advised Reuters.

Germany, which goals to chop its carbon emissions by 88 % by 2040, is reluctant to decide to Qatar’s circumstances to signal offers of a minimum of 20 years to safe the large LNG volumes it wants to cut back its dependence on Russian fuel, the individuals mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qatar, the world’s largest LNG provider, can be specifying phrases akin to a vacation spot clause that might forestall Berlin from rerouting the fuel to different areas in Europe, a situation which the European Union opposes.

The robust talks between Qatar Energy and German utilities spotlight the challenges the EU faces in its ambition to diversify away from Russian fuel because the German authorities struggles to steadiness any take care of its carbon discount targets.

Germany consumes round 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) of pure fuel yearly, with round 55 % of that coming from Russia and smaller volumes piped from Netherlands and Norway.

It has backed the development of two LNG terminals and has rented 4 floating storage and regasification items (FSRUs) as a stop-gap measure.

What it wants now’s the precise LNG.

“The issue of LNG contract length potentially putting Germany’s decarbonisation targets at risk is part of the ongoing discussions with Qatar,” one of many individuals mentioned, including Germany was additionally competing with different nations for LNG from Qatar.

Another supply mentioned that securing LNG provides type Qatar “is not expected to happen soon.”

Qatar’s authorities communication workplace declined to touch upon ongoing negotiations. Germany’s Economy Minister was not instantly obtainable for remark.

Qatar can be agency on oil-indexation, linking the contracts to grease worth, which represents the pricing construction of their different gross sales into Asia, whereas the Germans are looking for linkage to the Dutch TTF benchmark, Felix Booth, head of LNG at vitality intelligence agency Vortexa, mentioned.

“Qatar is in the driving seat in these discussions, with a new project underway, strong interest in their volumes and a long history as a reliable supplier,” Booth mentioned.

“To secure this supply, it is expected that the German team will need to accept a traditional oil linked pricing structure.

Leaving the European buyer with significant financial exposure compared to the European hub prices,” he added.

Quid professional quo

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck in March visited Qatar, together with officers from German utilities RWE and Uniper, to debate procuring further volumes however no deal has been agreed thus far.

RWE, Germany’s largest energy producer, in 2016 struck a take care of Qatargas, a unit of Qatar Energy, below which as much as 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied pure fuel might be delivered to Northwestern Europe yearly by the top of 2023.

RWE declined to touch upon the talks. Uniper additionally declined to remark, saying solely that its ties with Qatar return a good distance and that it hoped to have the ability to construct on that relationship.

German fuel corporations might be again to Qatar in May to renew talks, two separate individuals accustomed to the method mentioned.

They mentioned that Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will go to Germany within the second half of May to signal a partnership settlement between the 2 international locations.

However, this doesn’t imply that long-term LNG offers might be concluded, because the partnership is aimed toward paving the best way to considerably ramp up long run Qatari LNG deliveries to Germany, they added.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the QIA, has round $20 billion invested in Germany, with stakes in Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank.

Germany hopes for a potential two-way partnership with Qatar the place German corporations akin to Siemens Energy and others might assist Doha with its makes an attempt to place into motion a sustainability plan it launched late final 12 months.

“There needs to be a gentlemen’s agreement between the Qataris and German companies, that LNG should only be the first step in a longer collaboration between the two countries,” mentioned one of many individuals, a German trade supply.

Read extra: Qatar reclaims crown from US as world’s top LNG exporter