Germany recommends fourth COVID vaccine dose for vulnerable people

Germany’s vaccine advisory physique on Thursday recommended a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot for individuals over 70, nursing house residents, individuals with immunodeficiency in addition to well being care employees.

The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) mentioned in a statement that the “protection against infections with the currently circulating Omicron variant decreases within a few months after a first booster vaccination.”

Even if the committee acknowledges that “the data on the effectiveness and safety of a second booster vaccination is still limited,” it “assumes” that “the second booster vaccination is similarly well tolerated as the first booster vaccination.”

The second booster jab needs to be given to weak teams on the earliest three months after the primary booster vaccination, in contrast to well being care employees who ought to wait six months. People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 after having acquired a booster jab shouldn’t obtain a fourth shot, the steering says.

STIKO additionally advisable the Novovax vaccine for individuals over 18 receiving their first jabs. Novovax is the primary protein-based COVID-19 jab, a know-how used for a few years in vaccines to guard towards hepatitis, shingles and different viral infections.