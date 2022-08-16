Germany refuses to back calls for Russia tourist visa ban

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is refusing to again rising requires an EU-wide ban on giving vacationer visas to Russians.

Speaking in Oslo after a gathering with Nordic leaders, Scholz mentioned: “This is not the war of the Russian people. It is Putin’s war and we have to be very clear on that topic”

“It is important to us to understand that there are a lot of people fleeing from Russia because they are disagreeing with the Russian regime,” he informed a press convention on Monday within the Norwegian capital.

Over the final month, Finland and Estonia have been among the many main voices calling for an EU-wide strategy to deal with the problem of Russians exploiting a sanctions “loophole” which permits them to journey by land within the EU, when sanctions would in any other case forestall them from flying or taking the prepare.

There’s concern that this lets Russians use worldwide airports like Helsinki to journey freely, go on vacation, and keep away from the implications that sanctions had been supposed to have.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who helps a vacationer visa ban, mentioned in Oslo that it was a difficulty the EU wants to debate.

“It is not a black or white question, there are shades of grey,” she mentioned, echoing the feedback of her international minister who recently told Euronews that “if we reduce the amount of Schengen visas we issue, we should have a more coordinated EU approach”.

And Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote not too long ago on Twitter that “visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right. Air travel from Russia is shut down. It means while Schengen countries issue visas, neighbours to Russia carry the burden (Finland, Estonia, Latvia – sole access points). Time to end tourism from Russia now.”

Her feedback brought about a swift and outraged response from the Kremlin, with Dmitry Medvedev – former Russian prime minister and president – likening Kallas to a Nazi for her feedback.

Countries take unilateral motion

While Finland, Estonia and different EU international locations bordering Russia are nonetheless hoping the EU will take a collective determination about the way forward for Schengen visas, some international locations are taking their very own motion.

Finland has chosen a bureaucratic stop-gap measure to scale back the variety of vacationer visas issued at its diplomatic missions in Russia by providing fewer appointment occasions for purposes.

Estonia has gone additional, and determined to cease providing visa companies to Russians, and can refuse to let in any Russians with Estonia-issued Schengen vacationer visas at its borders, with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu urging other countries to take comparable motion.

In a video message on Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the dialogue about whether or not or to not give vacationer visas to Russians was “expanding every day”.

“New states and new politicians are joining [the discussion],” mentioned Zelenskyy. “Ultimately it should lead to appropriate decisions.”

EU international ministers are anticipated to debate the subject at their annual “Gymnich” assembly within the Czech Republic on the finish of August though Scholz’s feedback make it appear that, on the stage, a ban can be unlikely with out German assist.

Critics will say that any EU divisions play into Russia’s fingers.