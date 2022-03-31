Germany rejects Putin’s rubles for gas demand

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Thursday rejected calls for by Russia that European countries pay for its gas in rubles as an unacceptable breach of contract, including that the maneuver amounted to “blackmail.”

Speaking throughout a joint information convention together with his French counterpart, Habeck stated he had not but seen a brand new decree signed by President Vladimir Putin mandating gasoline funds in rubles.

“With regard to the threat, demand or consideration – one doesn’t know what to call it anymore – to be made to pay in rubles, it is crucial for us that the contracts are respected,” stated Habeck.

“It is important for us not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin.”

Separately, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated German firms would proceed to pay for Russian gasoline utilizing euros as stipulated in contracts.

“By all means, it remains the case that companies want, can and will pay in euros,” he informed a joint information convention together with his Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer.

Emergency process

Germany on Wednesday triggered an emergency process to watch gasoline imports and storage capability and urged customers and producers to cut back consumption in preparation for any Russian supply stoppage.

The community regulator stated on Thursday the state of affairs was steady and that storage had risen barely.

Habeck stated he and French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire mentioned attainable new punitive measures on Russia, declining to enter particulars.

“The last sanctions package must not and should not be the last. We spoke about what additional sanctions can prevent Putin from continuing the war in Ukraine,” Habeck stated.

Scholz additionally raised the potential of new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including that Germany was ready for all eventualities, together with a stoppage of Russian gasoline flows to Europe.

Scholz reiterated that Germany hoped to grow to be impartial of Russian oil and coal imports this 12 months, however it will take longer to cut back its dependence on Russian gasoline.

