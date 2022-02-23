Germany says it can do without Russian gas, but faces many hurdles

Germany’s economic system minister has mentioned the nation may do with out Russian gasoline. But that gained’t be straightforward.

Europe’s industrial powerhouse presently depends on Russia’s Gazprom PJSC for greater than half its gasoline. And if something, demand will solely develop because the nation phases out nuclear and coal-fired electrical energy. No. 2 provider Norway is already pumping at full tilt, and Germany has no technique of importing liquefied cargoes.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck informed Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday that “the possibility that Germany gets enough gas and enough resources beyond Russian gas imports is there.”

He was talking after Chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze approval for Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe amid a dramatic escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Habeck cautioned towards “too much speculation, saying energy ties with Russia have survived previous crises.” He additionally mentioned the halt to the Nord Stream 2 certification course of doesn’t imply the pipeline is off the desk for good.

