Germany says Russia’s gas payment in rubles demand constitutes ‘breach of contract’  

Russia’s demand for payments in rubles for fuel deliveries to Europe constitutes a breach of contract, Germany warned Wednesday.

“The announcement of paying in rubles is… a breach of the contract and we will now discuss with our European partners how we would react to that,” stated German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, whose nation imported 55 p.c of its pure fuel from Russia earlier than Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Calls have been rising for Western allies to additional ramp up sanctions in opposition to Moscow over its assault on Ukraine by way of an entire embargo of vitality imports from Russia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But Germany has been reluctant.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz advised parliament earlier Wednesday that Europe’s largest financial system was accelerating the tip of its dependence on Russian oil, coal and fuel.

However, to chop it unfastened from in the future to the following would “push our country and the entire Europe in a recession, hundreds of jobs will be in danger, entire industries would be on the brink,” warned Scholz.

Read extra:

Belarus expels majority of Ukrainian diplomats

Scholz says Putin’s offensive in Ukraine ‘stuck’

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges French firms to ‘stop sponsoring the Russian war machine’