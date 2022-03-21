Germany scales back Covid-19 restrictions despite high infection rate

Germany is scaling again its COVID safety measures because the amended Infection Protection Act got here into power on Sunday.

However, some scientific specialists think about this step untimely. The common every day an infection fee stays excessive, and one other 132,000 individuals had been contaminated inside 24 hours.

German Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, burdened that the authorized foundation for the restrictions was the specter of overload within the well being system. According to Lauterbach, he was solely capable of implement restrictions in notably affected areas as an alternative of your complete nation.

It’s now as much as the federal states to place in place stricter measures if required. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, for instance, the state authorities determined to increase measures reminiscent of the duty to put on masks indoors till the start of April, as a result of occupancy charges in hospitals within the area are greater than ever throughout the pandemic.