Germany sees ‘massive indications’ of war crimes in Ukraine: Foreign minister

Germany sees large indications of conflict crimes in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have massive indications of war crimes,” she informed reporters earlier than a gathering with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg.

“In the end, the courts will have to decide, but for us, it is central to secure all evidence.”

“As the German federal government, we have already made it clear that there will be a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, starting with coal, then oil and gas, and so that this can be implemented jointly in the European Union, we need a joint, coordinated plan to completely phase out fossil fuels to be able to withdraw as a European Union,” she added.

Read extra:

Manhole explosion in New York’s Times Square triggers mass panic

US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering

War to slash Ukraine’s GDP output by over 45 percent, World Bank forecasts