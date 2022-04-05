Germany shuts down darknet platform used for drugs sales

German investigators say they’ve shut down a Russian-language darknet market that specialised in drug dealing.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt described the “Hydra Market” platform because the world’s largest unlawful market.

They stated they seized its server infrastructure in Germany in addition to bitcoin cryptocurrencies price €23 million.

The operation was the results of worldwide investigations since August 2021, prosecutors stated.

“Hydra Market” — energetic since not less than 2015 — was used to promote unlawful medicine, solid paperwork, intercepted knowledge and “digital services”.

Its gross sales had been reportedly not less than €1.23 billion in 2020, making it “the illegal market with the highest turnover in the world”, based on prosecutors.

German authorities stated that the platform had about 17 million registered buyer accounts and greater than 19,000 registered sellers.

In 2021, officials shut down the “DarkMarket” platform that had been used to purchase or promote medicine and weapons.