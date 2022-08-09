Germany striker Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea | Football News – Times of India

GREAT TIME

Chelsea’s Germany striker Timo Werner has signed a four-year contract to return to Bundesliga facet RB Leipzig , the 2 golf equipment introduced on Tuesday.British media stated Leipzig are bringing Werner again for about 25 million kilos ($30.21 million) after Chelsea paid the Germany ahead’s 45 million kilos launch clause in 2020.The 26-year-old spent the most important a part of his senior profession at RB Leipzig between 2016-20 and is the membership’s all-time prime scorer with 95 targets.“Timo Werner’s signing is a special transfer for us,” Leipzig’s industrial director for sport Florian Scholz stated.“We … saw Timo become the club’s record goalscorer and a Germany international. His return means a lot to the supporters because Timo was a real fan favourite and figure of identification for a lot of people.”Werner made his Germany debut in a Confederations Cup win over Australia in June 2017 and now has 50 caps.“I’m very happy to be able to play for RB Leipzig again,” Werner instructed the membership’s web site.“I had a great time here … when we performed brilliantly as newcomers in the league.“I’m wanting ahead to the brand new season with RB Leipzig and above all to assembly the Leipzig followers once more, who imply an incredible deal to me. We need to obtain quite a bit and, in fact, I need to turn out to be the primary Leipzig participant to succeed in the 100-goal mark.”Werner parted ways with Chelsea after two years at the Premier League club, where he lifted the Champions League trophy plus the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2021.He made 89 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 23 goals.“Dear Blues, in the present day marks the top of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner said, as he posted a goodbye message to the fans on his social media platforms.

“I felt a lot love and help all through the final two years and I’ll always remember the way you guys stood behind me in good and in difficult occasions.

“We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I’m already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day.”