Germany to back EU’s women quota plan after a decade

Germany on Thursday stated it could give its backing to an EU proposal setting a purpose for no less than 40 % of non-executive firm board members to be ladies — possible bringing to an finish a impasse that lasted 10 years.

Berlin will vote in favor of the proposal in March, Anne Spiegel — the minister for household affairs, senior residents, ladies and youth — stated in an announcement in regards to the 2012 Leadership Positions Directive (typically referred to as the “women on boards” proposal) on “improving the gender balance among non-executive directors of companies listed on stock exchanges,” an up to date model of which can be given to EU employment ministers at a gathering on March 14.

“The directive is a necessary step towards greater gender equality,” Spiegel stated within the assertion, which additionally included feedback from Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who stated that “companies make better decisions and are more successful if their human resources policy reflects social reality.”

Dating again to November 2012, the proposal supposed to “set the aim of a minimum of 40% presence of the under-represented sex among the non-executive directors of companies listed on stock exchanges” and “requiring companies with a lower share of the under-represented sex among the non-executive directors to introduce pre-established, clear, neutrally formulated and unambiguous criteria in selection procedures for those positions in order to attain that objective.”

The European Parliament voted in favor of the Commission proposal by an amazing majority in 2013. But it by no means bought previous the member international locations as a result of a number of of them — together with the earlier German authorities underneath Angela Merkel — stated it was a problem to be handled on the nationwide stage. Germany has in more moderen years passed its own laws meant to extend the variety of ladies represented in firm management roles.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had made breaking the impasse a precedence. “It’s time to move forward with this file,” she recently told the Financial Times. The French presidency of the Council of the EU additionally made the file a high agenda precedence and pushed the Germans to finish the impasse. “We have never been hiding the fact that we wanted to move on this important text on equality between women and men,” an EU diplomat stated.

“The women on boards directive has been shamefully blocked by the Council for over a decade, undermining substantial progress we could have achieved in this regard,” stated Robert Biedroń, chair of the European Parliament’s ladies’s rights committee. “Fortunately, for the first time in many years, we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Biedroń stated the Netherlands had additionally modified its place “and is now in favor of the directive.” So far, 18 of the 27 EU international locations help the directive, Reuters reported, which is sufficient for it to be authorized.

According to the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), ladies made up 28 % of the board members of the biggest listed firms in EU international locations in 2019.

France, EIGE stated, “remains the only member state with at least 40 percent of each gender on the combined boards of the companies covered.”

On Thursday, many MEPs welcomed the German authorities’s transfer.

“That‘s a big step ahead,” stated Hannah Neumann, a German Green MEP. “A bit late, but finally. The change in German government unblocks many of the things conservatives had been blocking for years.”