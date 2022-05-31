Germany to change constitution to enable $110 billion defense fund
Germany introduced on Sunday (29 May) that it had agreed to amend its structure to permit credit-based particular protection funds of €100 billion ($107.35bn) following Russia’s invasion.
Germany’s centre proper opposition and the ruling coalition that features centre-left Social Democrats, Greens, and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), claimed they achieved the required two-thirds majority for exempting the protection fund from a constitutional deficit brake.
Sources accustomed to the matter say that the negotiations had been led Christian Lindner, SPD’s Defense Secretary Christine Lambrecht, Annalena Baerbock, Greens chief Annalena Baerbock, and Mathias Middelberg, the opposition’s vice whip.
This cash will likely be used over a few years to extend Germany’s common protection finances, which is roughly €50bn. It will even enable Germany to succeed in the NATO aim of spending 2% of its annual financial output on protection.
($1 = €0.9315)
