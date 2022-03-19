German Economy Minister Robert Habeck mentioned on Saturday that he’ll discover liquefied pure gasoline (LNG) provide on a visit to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and goals to safe a hydrogen deal, making Germany much less depending on Russia.

Russia is the biggest provider of gasoline to Germany, in response to information on the Economy Ministry’s web site.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Habeck has launched a number of initiatives to reduce Germany’s power dependence on Russia, together with massive orders of non-Russian LNG, plans for a terminal to import LNG and slowing the nation’s exit from coal.

Habeck, forward of the weekend journey, mentioned “the goal … is to establish a hydrogen partnership in the medium term, that is, to flank it politically.”

He can be accompanied by round 20 representatives from company Germany, many from the power sector.

He additionally needs to debate “short-term” LNG provide and to “give the companies that ensure the gas supply in Germany the political framework to become independent of Russian gas, topics that could not be higher on the political agenda”.

More broadly, the European Commission can be engaged on plans to section out the EU’s dependency on Russian gasoline, oil and coal in 5 years.

