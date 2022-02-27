Germany to step up plans to cut dependence on Russia gas: Chancellor Scholz

Germany will make good on plans to construct two liquefied pure fuel (LNG) terminals and up its pure fuel reserves to chop its dependence on Russian fuel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned on Sunday.

“We will do more to ensure secure energy supply for our country,” he advised lawmakers in a particular Bundestag session known as toaddress the Ukraine disaster.

“We must change course to overcome our dependence on imports from individual energy suppliers.”

Germany has been beneath strain from different Western nations to change into much less depending on Russian fuel, however its plans to section out coal-fired energy crops by 2030 and to close its nuclear energy crops have left it with few choices.

Earlier this week Germany halted the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, Europe’s most divisive power

challenge, in response to Russia’s actions towards Ukraine.

Russia has since invaded Ukraine, prompting the West to slap additional sanctions on Moscow and making the power provide difficulty

much more urgent.

“The events of the past few days have shown us that responsible, forward-looking energy policy is decisive not only for our economy and the environment. It is also decisive for our security,” Scholz mentioned on Sunday.

The faster Germany can increase renewable power era, the higher, he mentioned.

In addition, Germany will enhance the quantity of pure fuel in its storage services by 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) by way of long-term choices and can purchase further pure fuel on world markets in coordination with the European Union, he mentioned.

Germany has 24 bcm of underground caverns of fuel storage, that are at present round 30 p.c full, based on trade group Gas Infrastructure Europe information.

Scholz additionally mentioned on Sunday that Germany would rapidly construct two LNG terminals, in Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

He had signaled his help for the development of LNG terminals when he was finance minister and deputy chancellor within the earlier authorities, however little progress was made.

