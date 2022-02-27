Germany to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, missiles: Chancellor Scholz

Germany will provide Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr shares so it will possibly defend itself in opposition to Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on Saturday.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin’s invading army,” Scholz stated on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Saturday, the protection ministry stated that Germany has accredited the supply of 400 RPGs from the Netherlands to Ukraine, confirming a shift in coverage after Berlin confronted criticism for refusing to ship weapons to Kyiv, in contrast to different Western allies.

“The approval has been confirmed by the chancellery,” a spokesman for the protection ministry stated on Saturday. The rocket-propelled grenades come from shares of the German navy.

Germany has a long-standing coverage of not exporting weapons to struggle zones, rooted partly in its bloody Twentieth-century historical past and ensuing pacifism. Countries aiming to on cross German weapons exports want to use for approval in Berlin first.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had repeatedly referred to this coverage in latest weeks when refusing to ship deadly weapons to Ukraine.

Kyiv’s ambassador to Germany on Saturday urged Berlin to hitch the Netherlands and provide Ukraine with Stinger air protection rockets.

“Damn it, it’s finally time to help us,” Andriy Melnyk informed Reuters in an interview on the Ukrainian embassy.

“We need air defense and we need a no fly zone,” Melnyk stated.

Earlier on Saturday, the Dutch authorities stated in a letter to parliament that it’s going to provide 200 air protection rockets to Ukraine as rapidly as doable.

Berlin additionally nonetheless has to resolve a few request by Estonia that desires to cross on outdated GDR howitzers to Ukraine. Finland had purchased the howitzers within the 90s after the autumn of the Berlin wall, and later re-sold them to Estonia.

Germany’s provide in late January to supply 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine to assist defend in opposition to a possible Russian invasion was dismissed by Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko as “a joke”. Berlin has additionally handed over a subject hospital to Kyiv.

Read extra:

Finland, Sweden comments on NATO show how Putin miscalculated: President Biden

US will provide $350 million in new military aid to Ukraine: Blinken

Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: Defense ministry