Germany urged to save citizen risking execution in Iran

Germany should act instantly to forestall the hanging of a nationwide detained in Iran who dangers the dying penalty on costs vehemently denied by his supporters, his household and activists stated on Monday.

Anti-regime activist Jamshid Sharmahd, 66, appeared in court in Tehran earlier this month charged with “spreading corruption on earth” over accusations of involvement in a bombing at a mosque in 2008.

If convicted on this cost, which campaigners say is commonly used towards opponents of the federal government, he might face execution.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is of the utmost importance that the German federal government act immediately to prevent the planned state assassination of Mr Sharmahd,” his daughter Gazelle and greater than two dozen different activists stated in an open letter to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“We urge you to take immediate, serious and sustained action to save the life of the 66-year-old German citizen and his family from this horrific act,” stated the signatories, who included former detainees in Iran and relations of these nonetheless held.

Sharmahd is affiliated with an anti-regime group often called Kingdom Assembly of Iran and had been based mostly within the United States.

The household fears he dangers an identical destiny to France-based Ruhollah Zam, who was executed in December 2020 after leaving Paris in October 2020 for Iraq, the place supporters say he was detained by Iran.

The letter stated the household was “very concerned” for the well being of Sharmahd, who was now “severely emaciated.”

It famous that his trial is presided over by Abolqasem Salavati, the identical choose who had sentenced Zam to dying.

“We urge that the matter be given top priority, that a crisis management team be set up, and that the German government exhaust all political and diplomatic avenues to put pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran,” stated the letter.

“A general condemnation of the death penalty and a call to respect human rights are not enough.”

Sharmahd is considered one of over a dozen Western nationals, together with American, Austrian, British, French and German residents, nonetheless held in Iran as talks to revive the 2015 deal over Tehran’s nuclear drive attain an acute section.

Iran accuses Sharmahd of being concerned within the April 12, 2008, bombing of a mosque in Shiraz in southern Iran, which killed 14 folks.

Read extra:

Nuclear talks not at a dead end: Iran foreign ministry spokesman

Iranians get behind wheel to mark 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Iran unveils missile with 1,450 kilometer range