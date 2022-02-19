Germany urges nationals to leave Ukraine now

The German authorities urged its nationals on Saturday to go away Ukraine as quickly as doable amid rising fears of a doable invasion by Russia — a sharpening of tone during the last week.

“German nationals are urged to leave the country now,” the German Federal Foreign Office said, including that “a military conflict is possible at any time.”

Germany known as on its residents to “leave on time” since “should there be a Russian attack on Ukraine, the options for supporting German nationals are very limited.”

Last week the German authorities, like many different nations, issued an identical warning that asked its citizens to “consider leaving the country.”