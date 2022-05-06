Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 bln euros of state aid

Germany needs to draw chip producers with 14 billion euros ($14.71billion) in assist, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. He additionally stated that there was an enormous downside with the scarcity of semiconductors in all areas, from smartphones to vehicles.

Global shortages of chips and provide chain bottlenecks have induced havoc for telecom operators, automotive producers, and healthcare suppliers.

Habeck stated, “It’s quite a lot,” to a gaggle of Hanover household companies.

The European Commission proposed new laws in February to permit for extra chip manufacturing in Europe.

U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp introduced that it had chosen Magdeburg, Germany to host a large new chipmaking facility price 17 billion euros. Sources within the authorities stated that the state was supporting the venture with billions upon billions of euros of funds.

Habeck said that there could be extra examples like Magdeburg, although German corporations would proceed to depend on different producers for elements resembling batteries.

He said, “We must create our own strategy for securing primary materials.”

