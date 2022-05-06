Germany’s Annalena Baerbock to visit Ukraine

BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will quickly journey to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated Thursday.

The announcement got here on the day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the whole German authorities to go to Kyiv following weeks of diplomatic pressure with Berlin.

Before and after a cellphone name during which Steinmeier and Zelenskyy tried to resolve their points — centered round Kyiv’s misgivings about Steinmeier’s beforehand tender stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin — Steinmeier and Scholz had “exhaustive conversations,” the latter instructed reporters in Berlin.

“As a result of the conversation we agreed that the foreign minister will be in Ukraine in the near future,” Scholz stated, including that it was “a good thing” that Steinmeier and Zelenskyy had a “very diligent” chat.

Thursday’s developments got here as a aid to these in Berlin authorities circles who have been sad concerning the awkward ambiance between Zelenskyy and Steinmeier in addition to Scholz’s response to their spat, which was to carry off on his personal journey to Ukraine in what some perceived as unwarranted sulking.

But on Thursday, Scholz praised Ukraine for the struggle it has been placing up in opposition to Putin.

“Russia failed to achieve all the goals it pursued with this war — I’m sure that Russia intended to conquer all of Ukraine in a very short time,” Scholz stated.

“The fact is that the unbelievable military commitment that Russia is showing [in eastern Ukraine] does not give rise to any hope that it will all come to an end anytime soon,” he stated, decrying the “incredible destruction” within the nation.

Scholz additionally confirmed a plan raised earlier by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in line with which the Czech Republic will ship heavy Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine with Germany changing them in a so-called tank swap.

Hans von der Burchard contributed reporting.