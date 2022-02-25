Germany’s chancellor: Russia is trying to wipe Ukraine off the map

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s resolution to invade neighbouring Ukraine is an try and wipe that latter nation off the map, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on Thursday.

“This is an incursion into an independent, sovereign country. Nothing and no one can justify it. It is an attempt to forcibly move borders within Europe, maybe even wipe an entire country off the world map,” he stated in a pre-recorded handle.

Scholz added: “He [Putin] alone, not the Russian people, chose this war. He alone bears full responsibility for this. This war is Putin’s war.”

“With the attack on Ukraine, President Putin wants to turn back time – but there is no going back to the time of the 19th century when great powers decided over the heads of smaller states.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The German Chancellor introduced that in coordination with the European Union, NATO and G7, Russia will face a second spherical of sanctions that may “will hit the Russian economy hard.”

Russia’s troops launched a complete assault on Ukraine earlier on Thursday that introduced explosions and set off air raid sirens in Kyiv and different cities, formally starting the navy battle the West has tried for months to dissuade Moscow from beginning.

Ukraine’s authorities stated not less than 40 folks, each civilian and navy, had been killed thus far.

Russia’s armed forces “successfully” accomplished all their duties set for the primary day of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated.

Read extra:

Russia’s military says first day of Ukraine invasion ‘successful’

Biden announces new batch of sanctions: Complete rupture in US-Russia ties

Ukraine says Russia forces capture Chernobyl power plant