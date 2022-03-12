Germany’s Deutsche Bank Shuts Down Its Operations In Russia

Deutsche Bank additionally has a know-how centre in Russia using 1,500 laptop specialists.

Berlin:

Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank mentioned Friday it was following different worldwide corporations in shutting down its operations in Russia in protest of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations. There won’t be any new business in Russia,” the financial institution mentioned in a press release.

“We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and support the German government and its allies in defending our democracy and freedom.”

It mentioned it had already “substantially reduced” its publicity in Russia since 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea.

It mentioned in a earlier assertion it valued its gross publicity to loans in Russia at 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

Among different worldwide corporations to have introduced they’re quitting Russia are the US banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, sparking heavy worldwide sanctions.

