Germany’s digital health efforts are flailing. Is a Lauterbach strategy the ticket?

Germany could also be identified for its effectivity, however that is not true in relation to the digitalization of its well being system.

Since 2019, Germany has launched three main new digital well being legal guidelines protecting the whole lot from digital affected person data to the digitalization of its hospitals. But in hospitals and GP rooms, vital progress is one thing of an enigma.

While the pandemic helped crystalize the significance of digital instruments corresponding to digital consultations, in lots of areas, Germany is years behind others within the bloc. Around 95 p.c of communication between outpatient medical doctors and hospitals remains to be paper-based; sufferers aren’t even utilizing their digital well being data; and solely round two dozen digital well being apps have been accepted, based on a report from McKinsey.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is aware of change has been glacial — he was one of many initiators of a proposal to create an digital affected person file at a gathering at a Berlin lodge. That was 20 years in the past.

Speaking on the nation’s annual digital well being truthful in April, Lauterbach stated he would “never have imagined” that 20 years on, he could be standing earlier than an viewers with the digital affected person file nonetheless not totally launched. “That thought would have blown my mind,” he stated.

What Lauterbach believes is lacking is a brand new technique.

The nation has quite a lot of “tactics, a lot of technology and a lot of innovation, but we have no overarching strategy,” he stated.

A key drawback is that Germany is fragmented with completely different software program and requirements getting used throughout the nation, stated Matthias Mieves, member of the Bundestag and Social Democrat. “You don’t have to compare us to Israel. We are years behind Denmark and Sweden too.”

It’s meant that the rollout of e-prescriptions has been delayed once more and digital affected person data are nonetheless being carried out in some amenities. Germany has some catching as much as do because the European Health Data Space lands, setting a 2025 deadline for the nation to have the ability to share this information with the remainder of the EU.

In Bertelsmann Stiftung’s digital health ranking, Germany is available in sixteenth place, second to final out of the nations in contrast. It should not be this fashion.

Eye on the prize

“Germany is sitting on one of the biggest treasure troves of health care data,” stated Stefan Biesdorf, associate and member of McKinsey Digital and McKinsey Analytics, at a POLITICO working group on Germany’s digitalization in April. “The public health system has comprehensive and longitudinal data for 88 percent of the German population.”

Different software program interfaces and administrative procedures throughout the nation imply that information from tens of millions of sufferers cannot simply be used.

Markus Leyck Dieken, CEO of gematik, the company working the platform for digital purposes within the well being care system, is decided to alter issues and sort out the fragmentation in Germany’s well being care system, which is exclusive amongst European nations.

While there are nice initiatives being carried out in Germany, they’re being performed by particular person areas, corporations or well being insurers, he stated. Even the techniques that hospitals use to gather information varies.

“Who has the guts and the courage to say although we are torn apart by particular interests, we have to overcome those because otherwise, nobody will have anything?” he stated.

Henning Schneider, CIO of personal hospital group Asklepios, describes the difficulty: They have information archived from tens of millions of sufferers in native info techniques however ultimately, they can not extract a lot info out of the info, as a result of every hospital has collected the info with completely different processes, with completely different focuses and underneath tips of the regional information privateness laws.

What’s left is a “graveyard with a lot of data there which you cannot use to improve patient treatment.”

Bring within the new blood

The new coalition authorities led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to scale back forms, pace up the introduction of the digital affected person file and e-prescriptions and draft a brand new well being information legislation.

But the fact has been somewhat completely different.

“We haven’t seen too much action from [the federal government] in the last six or seven months,” stated Georg Muenzenrieder, who heads up digitalization in well being care on the Bavarian State Ministry for Health and Care and can also be chair of gematik’s board.

“We have lost some time — and not only a few weeks, but more than half a year now.”

The new authorities’s job has been made harder by the sheer complexity of the well being system, stated Muenzenrieder. “[Germany has] these different layers of legal framework and decision making, and they make the system very slow,” he stated.

While sufferers are in favor of digitalization, lower than 1 percent of those surveyed are actually using it.

“We need a communication campaign,” stated Anne Sophie Geier, managing director of the German Digital Healthcare Association. The aftermath of a pandemic is the proper time to persuade folks, she stated.

Lauterbach appears to grasp that as nicely, describing himself as not simply the “health minister” but in addition the “digitalization minister.” The goal is for the brand new technique course of to be rolled out after the summer time break and for a plan to land this yr.

If any further impetus have been wanted, it is coming from Brussels. The European Commission proposed a European Health Data Space on May 3 to advertise digitalization within the sector.

“We have a window of opportunity now, we can learn from the past,” stated Muenzenrieder.

