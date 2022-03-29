Germany’s imported energy prices more than doubled in February

FRANKFURT — Germany’s imported power prices jumped by 129.5 p.c in February amid energy-market turmoil and tightening pure fuel provide forward of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, Germany’s statistics workplace said Tuesday.

Prices of domestically produced power surged by 68 p.c in comparison with the identical month final 12 months, whereas shoppers needed to pay 22.5 p.c extra for family power and motor fuels than in February 2021, based on the Federal Statistical Office.

Surging power costs are set to push up inflation additional within the coming month. Inflation in Germany hit 5.1 p.c in February. Preliminary knowledge for March shall be launched Wednesday.