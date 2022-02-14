Germany’s Olaf Scholz flying to Ukraine, Russia in last-ditch diplomatic bid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is ready to satisfy with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday — earlier than heading to Moscow to speak with Russian chief Vladimir Putin — as a part of a last-ditch bid at diplomacy.

Scholz final week renewed his menace to Putin that there shall be “consequences” for any military assault on Ukraine, Germany’s southwestern neighbor.

“It is our job to ensure that we prevent a war in Europe, in that we send a clear message to Russia that any military aggression would have consequences that would be very high for Russia and its prospects, and that we are united with our allies,” Scholz mentioned.

Both of Scholz’s journeys this week shall be to sound out the way to safe peace, which faces a “very, very serious threat,” he mentioned, calling on Russia to de-escalate.

“Military aggression against Ukraine that endangers its territorial integrity and sovereignty will result in hard reactions and sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can put into effect immediately, together with our allies in Europe and NATO,” he mentioned briefly remarks to reporters.

Berlin doesn’t anticipate concrete outcomes from the discussions, a authorities supply acknowledged to Reuters.

Moscow needs ensures from the West that NATO received’t permit Ukraine and different former Soviet nations to affix as members, and for the alliance to halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll again its forces from Eastern Europe.

Scholz will first meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after which Russian President Vladimir Putin. AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool, File

Satellite footage of Russian army tools in Yelna, Russia on February 12, 2022. Planet Labs PBC through AP

Scholz has warned Putin about “consequences” if Russia decides to invade Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service through AP, File

The US and NATO — of which which Germany is a member — have rejected these calls for.

With Post wires