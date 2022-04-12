Germany’s president says Kyiv rejected his offer to visit Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated Tuesday that he had provided to go to Ukraine with different EU leaders, however Kyiv had instructed him his journey was “not wanted”.

The snub comes as Steinmeier, a former overseas minister, is dealing with criticism at house and overseas for his years-long detente coverage in direction of Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake.

Speaking throughout a go to to Warsaw, Steinmeier stated he had deliberate to journey to Kyiv with the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania this week “to send a strong signal of joint European solidarity with Ukraine.

“I was prepared to do this, but apparently, and I must take note of this, this was not wanted in Kyiv,” he instructed reporters.

Germany’s high promoting Bild newspaper quoted an unnamed Ukrainian diplomat as saying: “We all know of Steinmeier’s close relations with Russia here… He is not welcome in Kyiv at the moment. We will see whether that changes.”

The embarrassing rejection comes as Chancellor Olaf Scholz is beneath hearth for not having travelled to Ukraine himself to date, not like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Steinmeier, a Social Democrat serving his second stint as German president, was a overseas minister in two of former chancellor Angela Merkel’s governments. He has lengthy been identified for his Moscow-friendly stance.

He has been a number one advocate of the “Wandel durch Handel” (Change by way of Trade) idea, which argues that fostering shut industrial ties will help spur democratic reforms.

Steinmeier additionally championed the controversial Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline between Russia and Germany, which has now been halted over Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

Steinmeier just lately admitted that his rapprochement method in direction of President Vladimir Putin had been misguided.

“I still hoped that Vladimir Putin possessed a remnant of rationality,” he instructed Der Spiegel weekly in an interview.

“I did not think that the Russian president would risk his country’s complete political, economic and moral ruin in the pursuit of an imperial delusion.”

He added that his personal assist for Nord Stream 2 “was a mistake, clearly”.

But he stated there “can be no return to normal with Putin’s Russia” in Warsaw Tuesday alongside Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, including that the West must settle for the prices of the battle.

He accused Russia of committing “war crimes” in Ukraine and known as on Moscow to make it attainable to evacuate residents from the besieged Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol.

