Germany’s Scholz demands urgent ‘signs of de-escalation’ from Moscow

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz demanded Moscow urgently present “signs of de-escalation” over the disaster on the Ukrainian border as he launched into a two-day journey to Kyiv and Moscow.

Scholz wrote on Twitter on Monday morning that in his go to to Ukraine he’ll “express our continued solidarity and support”.

“We urgently expect signs of de-escalation from Moscow,” he added. “Another military aggression would have very serious consequences for Russia. I am in absolute agreement with our allies on this. We are experiencing a very, very serious threat to peace in Europe.”

Scholz’s two-day journey comes after his authorities was criticised for refusing to produce deadly weapons to Ukraine or spell out which sanctions it will assist towards Russia, elevating questions on Berlin’s resolve to face as much as Russia.

Ahead of the journey, the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin decried what he known as “German hypocrisy”.

Andrij Melnyk wrote on Twitter on Sunday that whereas Berlin will not be sending weapons “for Ukraine’s self-defence against Russia military invasion”, it has exported 366 million price of dual-use items in Russia in 2020 “which can be destined to boost weapons production”.

‘Swift and extreme prices’

The German chancellor’s go to to Ukraine and Moscow is the newest in a collection of conferences between Western allies and Russian authorities over fears Russia is gearing as much as invade its neighbour. Moscow has repeatedly denied it needs to assault Ukraine.

More than 100,000 Russian troops and army gear are deployed close to the border with Ukraine. Russian forces are in Belarus, which borders Ukraine too, whereas six Russian amphibious assault ships have been moved to the Black Sea.

Washington warned on Friday that its newest intelligence suggests Moscow might invade earlier than the top of the Winter Olympics on February 20. Several Western nations have since urged their nationals to go away Ukraine as quickly as attainable, whereas the EU’s mission in Ukraine has informed its non-essential workers they may work remotely from in a foreign country.

US President Joe Biden and French chief Emmanuel Macron each talked with their Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Saturday.

Biden reiterated to Putin {that a} army incursion in Ukraine would end in “swift and severe costs” for Russia and made clear that whereas Washington “remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios,” in response to a readout of the call from the White House.

Both western leaders additionally had calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Elysée said Macron praised Zelenskyy for his “composure in a particularly volatile context” and reaffirmed “his support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.”

“The two presidents wish to continue the dialogue in the Normandy format for the implementation of the Minsk Agreement and a lasting solution in the Donbas,” the French presidential palace added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that in his speak with the French president, Putin “drew attention to the absence of a substantive response from the United States and NATO to the Russian initiatives”.

The Kremlin added that the 2 leaders additionally mentioned “the situation concerning provocative speculations regarding the allegedly planned Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine, which is accompanied by massive supplied of modern weaponry to Ukraine, thus creating conditions for possible aggressive actions by the Ukrainian military in Donbas”.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine however demanded NATO assure the nation won’t ever be allowed to develop into a member and that alliance troops pull again from japanese international locations together with Romania.