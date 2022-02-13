Germany’s Scholz warns Russia of immediate sanctions if Ukraine attacked

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday warned Russia of instant sanctions and “hard reactions” if it assaults Ukraine, sustaining a tricky tone forward of a gathering this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scholz travels to Kyiv on Monday to satisfy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and to Moscow on Tuesday to satisfy Putin as a part of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Both journeys shall be to sound out methods to safe peace, which faces a “very, very serious threat,” Scholz stated, calling on Russia to de-escalate.

“Military aggression against Ukraine that endangers its territorial integrity and sovereignty will result in hard reactions and sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can put into effect immediately, together with our allies in Europe and NATO,” Scholz stated briefly remarks to reporters.

The United States has stated the Russian navy, which has greater than 100,000 troops massed close to Ukraine, may invade at any second. Russia denies having any such plans and says its actions are a response to aggression by NATO international locations.

Berlin doesn’t anticipate concrete outcomes from the discussions, a authorities supply stated on Sunday.

“The chancellor will clarify that any assault on Ukraine can have heavy penalties … and that one shouldn’t underestimate the unity between the European Union, United States and Britain,” the German government source said.

Scholz would tell Putin the troop build-up could “only be interpreted as a threat,” the source told a briefing with journalists, adding: “I do not expect concrete results but these direct talks are important.”

Putin, jostling for influence in post-Cold War Europe, wants security guarantees from Biden to block Kyiv’s entry into NATO and regarding missile deployments near Russia’s borders.

A moratorium on any Ukrainian accession to NATO was not part of Scholz’s “tool kit,” the source said, adding that “what happens on the ground” would determine whether Russia was de-escalating.

“The current situation is per se already a destabilizing situation that can get out of control,” the source said.

The source said Scholz hoped to discuss with Zelenskiy and Putin ways to make progress on implementing the Minsk peace accords that seek to end a separatist conflict in east Ukraine.

“It is not the first time that one has talked about these things with Putin, nor will it be the last,” the source said.

Read more:

Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would convey swift, decisive response

Kremlin denounces US ‘peak hysteria’ after Putin-Biden call

Portugal-Ukraine flight forced to land in Moldova