Gerry Kulzer begins to leave his mark as the Minnesota State Fair’s new butter sculptor

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Promoting the dairy trade on the Minnesota State Fair is one factor. Getting to be the official butter sculptor is one other.

It’s an honor Gerry Kulzer does not take without any consideration.

“A lot of pressure,” he mentioned Thursday, in the beginning of the 2022 honest. “You’ve got to get a portrait of a person done in two days.”

As he carved the likeness of Princess Kay of the Milky Way into a large block of butter on Thursday, Kulzer was conscious that he is filling some massive sneakers.

Linda Christensen carved Princess Kay faces on the honest for 50 years. She educated Kulzer throughout final yr’s honest.

Now, Christensen is retired and giving Kulzer an opportunity to carve his personal legacy.

Working in entrance of an viewers and inside a 40-degree fridge, Kulzer was craving a bust of Rachel Rynda, who was topped the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way on Wednesday night time.

Normally a clay sculptor, Kulzer needed to layer up for dairy-carving.

“I’ve got three layers over everything and a rain suit here,” Kulzer mentioned. “So the butter just kinda falls off, and I can wash off at the end.”

While Kulzer says his time on the honest will not be so long as his predecessor’s was, he will get pleasure from each minute of it.

“I can’t describe how much fun this is,” Kulzer mentioned. “This is the ultimate…To be able to sit and talk with the princess and learn her background and talk with the finalists is so fun.”

During his time at this yr’s honest, Kulzer will carve over a dozen butter sculptures.

Outside the honest, Kulzer is an educator at Eden Valley Watkins School in central Minnesota, the place he teaches artwork and store lessons.

He beat out 5 different sculptors to get the state honest sculptor gig.