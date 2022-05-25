Get General Surgery and Laparoscopic Surgery done by Dr. Sanjay Verma of Fortis – GoMedii

Dr. Sanjay Verma has an expertise of greater than 20 years and is a number one Surgeon in Minimal Access Bariatric and GI Surgery. He is a member of Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo Surgeons (IAGES), Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), Association of Surgeons of India Delhi Chapter of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and Hernia Society of India (HSI) have good expertise in performing all superior Laparoscopic GI Colorectal and Bariatric and Metabolic surgical procedures. He has a number of publications below his title in nationwide and worldwide journals. GoMedii is extraordinarily blissful and proud to have him as part of our journey in the direction of higher healthcare. If you need to seek the advice of physician sanjay on-line Click here,

Dr. Sanjay Verma is a Minimal Access Bariatic and GI Surgeon- His curiosity is in performing all routine laparoscopic surgical procedures, other than all superior laparoscopic GI colorectal and bariatric and metabolic surgical procedures. Dr. Sanjay Verma is an Advanced Laparoscopic GI and Bariatric Surgeon. He has obtained coaching from numerous reputed institutes of the nation. He is a senior at Fortis Escorts, Okhla. Consultant in Minimal Access, Bariatric, and Gastrointestinal Surgery and General Surgery. He is doing all superior Laparoscopic GI and Bariatric surgical procedures.

Talking in regards to the {qualifications} of Dr. Sanjay Verma, he has completed MBBS, MS (General Surgery), FMAS (Fellowship of Minimal Access Surgeon of India). He holds Fellowship in Bariatric Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Hepatobiliary Surgery, Upper GI Surgery, FIAGES (Fellowship of Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo-Surgeons).

Which surgical procedures have been carried out by Dr. Sanjay Verma? (Which surgical procedure has been completed by Dr. Sanjay Verma in Hindi)

Basic Laparoscopic Surgery

laparoscopic surgical procedure gall stone

laparoscopic appendicectomy

laparoscopic hernia surgical procedure

Stapler Hemorrhoidectomy/MIPH (Minimally Invasive Procedure for Piles)

VAAFT (Video Assisted Anal Fistula Treatment) surgical procedure

GI surgical procedure

Esophagitis (most cancers of the esophagus)

Whipple course of (pancreatic most cancers)

liver line

surgical procedure for portal hypertension

weight reduction surgical procedure

LAGB (Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding)

laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy

laparoscopic gastric by-pass

Revision Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery

benign and malignant situation of

What comes below General Surgery? (What comes below basic surgical procedure in Hindi)

General surgical procedure, regardless of the title, is definitely a surgical specialty. General surgeons not solely carry out surgical procedure for a variety of basic illnesses, however are additionally liable for affected person care earlier than, throughout, and after surgical procedure. General surgical procedure contains:

alimentary tract

abdomen and its contents

breast, pores and skin and delicate tissue

Endocrine system

In addition, some basic surgeons even have expertise performing these surgical procedures which embrace:

surgical essential care

surgical oncology

What comes below laparoscopic surgical procedure? (What comes below laparoscopic surgical procedure in Hindi)

Common bile duct stones (laparoscopic and endoscopic)

Laparoscopy for Achalasia Cardia

Laparoscopy for hiatus hernia

Laparoscopy for pseudopancreatic cyst

laparoscopy for liver cyst

laparoscopic for splenectomy

Laparoscopic for rectal prolapse

STARR (stapled trans-anal rectal resection)

Laparoscopic proper and left hemicolectomy

laparoscopic sigmoid colectomy

laparoscopic all superior colorectal surgical procedure

laparoscopic rectal prolapse surgical procedure

MIPH (staple hemorrhoidectomy) for hemorrhoids

