‘Get Shane home’: Push to get body to Aus

Shane Warne’s household reportedly need any post-mortem on the cricket star to be delayed till he’s again in Australia, because the world continues to reel from his shock dying.

Warne, 52, died after suffering a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday afternoon.

He was discovered unresponsive in a villa in Koh Samui, when one friend reportedly tried to wake him to no avail.

Now, his devastated household is being confronted with the troublesome logistics of attempting to get the Australian legend’s physique house.

His household is reportedly pushing for an post-mortem to not be accomplished till Warne’s physique is again in Australia, in a bid to get him house as quickly as attainable.

However, Thai authorities have mentioned an post-mortem will first have to be accomplished earlier than his physique will be launched.

Bo Phut police lieutenant-colonel Chatchawin Nakmusik advised The Guardian he can be contacting Warne’s associates and supervisor for a press release.

“I am waiting for the autopsy report. If there is nothing suspicious, then the case is closed,” he mentioned.

“The family will be responsible to take the body back to their home country.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne mentioned Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officers had been heading to Koh Samui to supply help to these travelling with Warne.

“DFAT is working with Thai authorities to confirm arrangements following his passing, assist with his repatriation and provide other assistance on the ground,” she mentioned.

Thai forensic investigators examined the resort room on Saturday night the place Warne was discovered.

Australian consular officers accompanied his devastated associates to supply statements to authorities.

The pal who discovered Warne, Andrew Neophitou, briefly spoke with reporters after assembly with police on Saturday.

“The family has asked for privacy at this stage,” Mr Neophitou mentioned.

“We really just want to get Shane home. That’s all we want to do.”

Warne’s dying got here simply days after he declared he was aiming to return to peak fitness again.

The cricket legend’s shut pal and long-time supervisor James Erskine revealed the gut-wrenching second Warne was discovered unresponsive by Mr Neophitou.

“They’d only arrived the night before. They were going to have a drink at 5 o’clock … and Neo knocked on his door at 5.15 because Warney’s always on time and then he went in there and said ‘c’mon, you’re going to be late’ and then realised something was wrong,” Erskine revealed on a memorial present on Fox Cricket.

“He turned him over, gave him CPR mouth-to-mouth, that lasted about 20 minutes, then obviously the ambulance came, they took him to the hospital, which was about 20 minutes drive and then within, I suppose, I got a phone call 45 minutes later to say he was pronounced dead.”

According to native Thai information, the Wat Plai Leam rescue workforce had been the primary ones on the scene after Warne was discovered.

“We got a call around 17.30 about an unconscious case,” rescue workforce chief, Phet Boonrak, mentioned.

“We got there in five minutes. The person was unconscious and had a weak pulse, so we tried CPR and called the ambulance. His friends were so shocked. They said they had found him unconscious on the bed and moved him to the floor to attempt CPR.”

He mentioned there was “vomit on the floor” however no indicators of any accidents.

“The ambulance arrived within 15 minutes, they took him to the hospital immediately.”

Thai police have mentioned “no foul play was suspected”.

Emotional tributes pour in for Warne

Tributes have been pouring in for the cricket star since Australia and the world woke to information of his dying on Saturday.

Fox Cricket held a special tribute to Warne on Saturday, along with his former teammates, commentary colleagues and cricketing luminaries honouring the person affectionately referred to as “The King”.

Former England star Isa Guha left no dry eyes within the place as she paid tribute to Warne.

“Just stunned. I loved him, and he just did so much for so many people and he was magic,” Guha mentioned.

“He was magic, watching him on the screen as a cricketer.

“So many incredible stories of him playing cricket.

“But post that, he just made people feel that much taller, ten foot taller, which is a tremendous help to me, specifically.”

She mentioned Warne supported her as a broadcaster but additionally radiated gratitude for his life and his household.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan struggled to get by his interview on Fox Cricket, saying he was “like everybody else, absolutely gutted” and that he was “distraught”.

Vaughan, who commentated alongside Warne in the course of the Ashes, mentioned he went from rivals on the sector to mates off it.

The former English captain mentioned he shared Warne’s final Christmas with Shane and his household and mentioned it was “very special to me”.

Former Australian captain Allan Border mentioned he had shed loads of tears following the information.

“I’ve shed some tears over the last couple of days with Rod Marsh. It’s going to be hard getting through the next couple of days finally realising I’m not going to see Shane again,” Border mentioned.

“It’s just so sad.”

Warne has been supplied a State Funeral and the Great Southern Stand at his beloved MCG will be renamed the S.K. Warne Stand in his honour.

– with Andrew McMurty