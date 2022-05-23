Get treatment at GS Medical College and Hospital, Pilkhuwa – GoMedii

Let us let you know that GS Group is among the premier instructional institute situated in Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Delhi NCR. A enterprise of Shri Jaipal Singh Sharma Trust, GS Group itself has performed a serious position in offering a top quality schooling. GS Group has centered on holistic studying and imbibing aggressive talents within the college students. GS Group MCI, New Delhi, Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council of Indian Medicine, New DelhiIndian Nursing Council, New Delhi, UP State Medical Faculty, Lucknow and affiliated to CH.

The Charan Singh University, Meerut, GS Group is one in all India’s main medical schooling group with a acknowledged popularity for excellence in lecturers, analysis and instructing. With its glorious and famend, world class instructing requirements and progressive instructional programmes, GS seeks to set a brand new benchmark within the Indian medical schooling system. If you wish to get handled on this hospital Click here,

Providing good well being to all sufferers

To be a middle of excellence and international useful resource in medical schooling

To increase analysis actions within the area of drugs for the betterment of the society

To present certified trainers, researchers and medical doctors for the event of medical schooling

Providing finest and high quality well being companies

To academically develop the character of the scholars in addition to to fulfill the challenges confronted throughout their skilled profession

creating consciousness within the medical area

To present high quality schooling to the scholars throughout the nation

What illnesses are handled in GS Medical Hospital? (What illnesses are handled in GS Medical Hospital in Hindi)

minimally invasive surgical procedure

gastroenterology

Dermatology

Critical Care

Plastic and beauty surgical procedure

nephrology

Urology and laser

Neuro Science

Joint alternative and arthroscopy

cardiology

Pain Management

We have tried to present you full details about GS Medical College and Hospital. If you wish to get remedy on this hospital or wish to seek the advice of any of the above talked about physician then Click here otherwise you us Whatsapp (+91 9654030724) can contact on Apart from this you may as well inform us about our companies. join@gomedii.com You also can electronic mail. Our workforce will contact you as quickly as potential.

Disclaimer: GoMedii is a digital well being care platform that connects all healthcare wants and amenities. GoMedii brings to its readers well being information, well being ideas and all well being associated info by means of blogs that are verified by well being specialists and medical doctors. All info and details revealed within the GoMedii weblog are totally checked and verified by medical doctors and well being specialists, thus verifying the supply of the data.