Get treatment at GS Medical College and Hospital, Pilkhuwa – GoMedii

Let us let you know that GS Group is among the premier instructional institute situated in Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Delhi NCR. A enterprise of Shri Jaipal Singh Sharma Trust, GS Group itself has performed a serious position in offering a top quality schooling. GS Group has centered on holistic studying and imbibing aggressive talents within the college students. GS Group MCI, New Delhi, Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council of Indian Medicine, New DelhiIndian Nursing Council, New Delhi, UP State Medical Faculty, Lucknow and affiliated to CH.
The Charan Singh University, Meerut, GS Group is one in all India’s main medical schooling group with a acknowledged popularity for excellence in lecturers, analysis and instructing. With its glorious and famend, world class instructing requirements and progressive instructional programmes, GS seeks to set a brand new benchmark within the Indian medical schooling system. If you wish to get handled on this hospital Click here,
- Providing good well being to all sufferers
- To be a middle of excellence and international useful resource in medical schooling
- To increase analysis actions within the area of drugs for the betterment of the society
- To present certified trainers, researchers and medical doctors for the event of medical schooling
- Providing finest and high quality well being companies
- To academically develop the character of the scholars in addition to to fulfill the challenges confronted throughout their skilled profession
- creating consciousness within the medical area
- To present high quality schooling to the scholars throughout the nation
What illnesses are handled in GS Medical Hospital? (What illnesses are handled in GS Medical Hospital in Hindi)
- minimally invasive surgical procedure
- gastroenterology
- Dermatology
- Critical Care
- Plastic and beauty surgical procedure
- nephrology
- Urology and laser
- Neuro Science
- Joint alternative and arthroscopy
- cardiology
- Pain Management
